Mountain Valley News

Come out and see Vintage, Street Rods, Hot Rods, Motorcycles, Diesel Trucks & Tractors. This event will be held on Saturday, May 12th fromt 4:00 pm. – 8:00 pm in Crossville City Park.

This car show is in memory of Cody Renfroe, a Crossville Volunteer Firefighter. Who on 10-29-08 gave his life doing what he loved most “Fire Fighting.” Cody had a great love for old hot rods, and car shows. Please join us in honoring Cody and the Crossville Volunteer Fire Department.

$20 ENTRY FEE FOR “Vintage, Street Rods, Hot Rods, Motorcycles & Tractors”

Admission is free. Trophies will be given to winners of teh show. We will have great food, kids entertainment, door prizes and a money tree. All donations and money raised will benefit the Crossville Fire Department

Contact Stancie or Rickey Gray (256) 302-3637 or (256) 659-8352. Kevin Renfroe (256) 927-2404 or (256) 557-0879 for more information.