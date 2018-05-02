Mountain Valley News

Wildflower Saturday is an annual event held in DeSoto State Park atop Lookout Mountain in Fort Payne, Alabama. This years event will be the weekend of Friday, May 4th & Saturday 5th.

Springtime at DeSoto State Park is truly beautiful, with wildflowers & trees blooming around every corner. Join DeSoto State Park staff & guest speakers for a wonderful weekend of learning about the many species of blooming plants found on Lookout Mountain. Choose to stay the whole weekend, or just come for the day to enjoy the hikes and programs.

Weekend starts off with a welcome social and guest speaker program on Friday night, a day full of hikes to choose from and a guest speaker on Saturday night.

On Friday, May 4th there will be a Welcome Social and presentation by Mike Ezell. Saturday , May 5th is full of fun events as well. at 9:00 am the hikes start at DeSoto’s Country Store, then at 1:00 pm more hikes start at DeSoto’s Country Store, and another round of hikes begin at 3:00 pm.

This event is Free & Open to everyone. No pre-registration required. Groups over 10 please RSVP to help us make everyone’s wildflower experience better!