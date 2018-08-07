Marty Haggard, son of legendary artist, Merle Haggard, will perform his tribute show at the DeKalb Theatre in Fort Payne on Friday, August 10 at 7 PM

If you love the music of Merle Haggard then get your tickets now for a spectacular tribute to the man and his music. Marty Haggard pays tribute to his father with a show filled with music and memories. The concert is appropriately titled, A Tribute to Merle Haggard, My Dad.

Marty Haggard is definitely a chip off the old block. Marty is blessed with a golden voice and a true dedication to his music and career. Marty was privileged to be a part of his dad’s career and had the opportunity to meet many of the country greats. After touring with his father for some time, Marty signed his own record contract and one of his first releases, Trains Make Me Lonesome garnered him a nomination as best new male country artist. In 2010 he recorded a tribute album that consisted of 15 of Merle’s classics. For two years he performed his tribute show in Branson, Missouri before taking the show on the road.

Since that time Marty has been charming audiences with his stories and songs honoring the memory of one of country music’s greatest artists. Friday, August 10, you have the chance to relive the life of Merle through the eyes of someone who knew him best. Marty Haggard and his band will be in concert at the DeKalb Theatre on August 10 at 7PM. Doors open at 6PM. $25 advance general admission tickets are on sale now at the Chamber of Commerce at 300 Gault Ave (256-845-2741), by phone at 1-800-838-3006, or online at martyhaggardtickets.com. Tickets will be $30 at the door. For more information on Marty Haggard and the tribute tour you can go online at www.martyhaggardtickets.com.