Mountain Valley News

Flat Rock Community Club will be hosting a BINGO Supper on Friday, February 16th at 6:00 pm. Come out to have a good meal and lots of fun too! Bring a friend or two!

Fort Payne City Board of Education will hold their meeting on Thursday, February 22nnd at 6:00 P.M. in the Conference Room of the Central Office

A Benefit Singing will be held for Robert and Wanda Chapman on Saturday, February 24th at 6:00pm at Double Springs Baptist Church located at 2040 Rainbow Ave. N in Rainsville. Singers will be Mark Askew Family and Glorybound. Everyone Welcome.

New Beacon Hospice Grief Support Group Life Hurts…We Want To Help!

At 2:00pm on the 1st Thursday of every month the DeKalb Baptist Association Office located at 218 Parker Avenue in Rainsville hosts the New Beacon Hospice Grief Support Group. Everyone Welcome. Call 256-574-4622.

Celebrate Recovery Rainsville meets at Broadway Baptist Church on Tuesdays at 6:00pm.

Narcotics Anonymous Help Line 1-800-230-5109 24-hour Helpline www.neaana.com

Comfort Care Hospice has grief support meetings every 3rd Wednesday, @ 11:30 am at Comfort Care Hospice office 102 Micah Way Suite 1100, Scottsboro Alabama 35769. Contact 256-259-0906 for more information.

Parents of Addicted Loved Ones Group (PAL) meets each Tuesday from 6:00pm to 7:30pm at Word of Life Ministry at 3610 Gault Avenue North. Any adult family member over 18 is welcome to attend these PAL meetings. For more information go to www.palgroup.org

The Ala Bama Country Dancers hosts Country Line and Partner Dance Lessons on Tuesday nights from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at the Blake Community Center located at 465 County Road 505, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Every 4th Saturday night there is a monthly dance. For more information call 256-572-8370.