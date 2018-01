Benefit Singing A Benefit Singing will be held for the Tenbroeck Boy Scout Troop 96 on Saturday, February 3rd beginning at 5:30pm at Highway Church of God. Featured singers will be: The Cash Family from Boaz, New Grace from Crossville, Christianaires from Collinsville, and The Gilbert Family from Geradline. This is an opportunity to help the youth of our community while enjoying parises to God in Song. Everyone is welcome