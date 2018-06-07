Mountain Valley News

The DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center will host it’s 5th annual Singing With The Stars on Thursday, June 14th. The event will be held in the NACC Lyceum, and will feature Exile and The Canyon Land Vocal Band.

Doors will open at 5:00 pm with the show beginning at 6:00 pm. At 6:30 pm the finalists will perform, then the audience and judge vote on three acts to advance to the second round. After a performance from Exile, the top three acts will perform. The winners will then be announced and the final song of the evening will feature all finalists, The Canyon Land Vocal Band and Exile.

Tickets ae $15 for adults, $8 for students, and children 4 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Children’s Advocacy Center at 256-997-9700. All proceeds benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center.