City Of Rainsville Spring Clean Up

City of Rainsville Spring Clean Up will be held during the month of May. There will be a roll-off dumpster behind the City Shop. You must bring copy of your Rainsville Sanitation Bill. Monday – Friday 7:00 am to 6:00 pm and Sturday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Call City Hall with any questons 256-638-6331