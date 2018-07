Cornerstone Christian Academny will have a Ribs & Chicken Cook-Off on Satuday, July 14 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. $100 entry fee for cook-off with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Place! We will have official KCBS judges! https://www.kcbs.us

Car Show – $25 entry fee. BBQ Lunches will be sold for $5 each. Live Music & Fun!

Contact Melissa Mays for more details: 256-899-5454