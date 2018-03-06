Mountain Valley News

The DeKalb County Board of Education and the Fort Payne City Board of Education are providing services to all students in their communities. This Public Service Announcement is to encourage adults who have an interest or responsibility for children and youth to seek assistance through the established network of communication for securing educational assistance for those who have or are suspected of having disabilities.

Child Find is an ongoing effort to locate, identify, and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services. If you know of such an individuals call the school district nearest you: DeKalb County Schools Special Education Coordinator, Pam Gann 256-638-4131 (3-21 years of age) or Fort Payne City Schools Special Education Coordinator, Paula 256-845-0915 (3-21 years of age).