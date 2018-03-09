Mountain Valley News

At the February meeting of the DeKalb County Board of Education the following items were approved:

Early Graduation: Andrew Cavitt – Ider High School.

On-The-Job-Injury: Tamara Rowell – EL Teacher – Geraldine High School – 1 Day.

Retirements: Belinda Tillery – Secondary Math Teacher – Collinsville High School – effective 4/1/18, and Lucille Coker – Bus Driver – Collinsville High School – effective 4/1/18.

Leave of Absence: Haley Baldwin – Elementary Teacher – Fyffe High School – effective 4/248/18 – 5/21/18, Sid Parker – Bus Driver – Geraldine High School – effective 1/29/18 – 5/29/18, Brandi Chapman – Store Worker – Crossville Elementary School/Crossville Middle School – effective 2/21/18 – 4/4/18, and Kimberly Crider – CNP Worker – Valley Head High School – effective 1/16/18 – 2/28/18.

Transfer: Leslie Day – from Assistant Principal at Sylvania High School to Assistant Principal (10 months) at Valley Head High School.

Placements: (Certified) Joanna Howell – elementary Teacher – Valley Head High School – (contract until 5/29/18), Ryan Clark – Secondary Math Teacher – Sylvania High School – (leave until 4/12/18), Marlene Bryant – Elementary Teacher – Sylvania High School – (leave until 5/29/18), and Trey Gibson – Elementary Teacher – Fyffe High School – (leave until 4/16/1/).

Placements: (Support) Cheryl Wilborn – Itinerant Nurse (9 months) – Moon Lake Elementary School and Stanley Bullock – Custodian (12 months) – Valley Head High School.

Placements: (Crossville Saturday Migrant intervention/Enrichment Program) Isaac Dismuke – Conversational English/Spanish Teacher, Tara Pickers – Program Teacher, Felicia Mayfield – Program Teacher, April Hard – Program Teacher, Stephanie Lacey – Bus Driver, and Bris Torres – Translator.

Placements: (Volunteer Coach) Kimbrelin Still – Tennis – Sylvania High School.

Contracts: Autumn Coffey – Homedound – IDEA B, Tara Kirby – Homebound – Local, Wendy Ann Bowman – Sign Language/Interperter Services – IDEA B, Robert Wilson – Herbalist – Moon Lake Elementary School – 21st Century, Donna Poe – CNP Worker – Valley Head High School, Stacy Pope – ACT STC – Central Office – Local, and Presence Learning – Speech and Occupational Therapy – IDEA B.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 22nd at the Facilities Center with the work session beginning at 4:00pm and the meeting at 5:00pm.