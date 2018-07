DeKalb Republican Breakfast Club will meet on Saturday,? ?Ju?ly 14?? at the Western Sizzlin Steak House in Fort Payne at 7:30am. Speakers? will be ??Rick Pate, candidate for Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries, and Attorney General Steve Marshall, candidate for reelection.

This club ?meets on the second Saturday of every month and ?has no dues or fees other than the food cost if you eat. Everyone is welcome!