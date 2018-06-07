Mountain Valley News

A new fish consumption advisory is out and affects a lot of counties in our area.

“I retired 30 years ago and I bought a lake home, or had it built, and I go out every day that weather permits,” said a fisherman from Marshall County. He added that one of his favorite kinds of fishing is bass-fishing.

“This morning I went out and caught four bass,” he said. “The biggest one was four pounds and four ounces. But according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, largemouth bass in Marshall County have been added to a new fish consumption advisory.

“You don’t want to get poisoned by eating something you love,” said the owner of a bait-and-tackle shop. “Lots of folks who come in here like fishing for bass. I would like to have a list so I could tell them about it. It’d be something good for everybody to know.”

The fisherman said that he was not surprised to hear about the advisory because “bass are the ones that consume the mercury and whatever.” Being a bass fisherman, we don’t eat bass,” he said. “Good bass fishermen throw all the bass back after he weighs them. Largemouth bass in Colbert, Lawrence, Franklin, Morgan, and Jackson counties have been added to the do-not-eat advisory as well.