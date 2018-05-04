Mountain Valley News

    Hear Me Roar–The Mane Event

    Call for Talent. Trauma and Life Counseling presents Hear Me Roar-The Mane Event on Monday, May 19th at 6:00 pm. First Place is $500 Cash Prize! This charitable talent competition is for 14-21 year olds with a talent that will aid in opening a food pantry (Hope for Hunger) to service Dekalb County. All proceeds will go towards opening the pantry and supplying it. All applicants will be selected on a first come, first serve basis since there are a limited number of acts. Tickets are $10 per seat.
    Please contact Ida Millican or Trauma and Life Counseling for application process and tickets. Call 256-304-5755 or email idamillican.lifecoach@gmail.com.

