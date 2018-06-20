Mountain Valley News

Union Grove Baptist Church VBS will kick off Sunday, June 24th at 5:00 pm, with classes Monday through Friday at 6:00 pm nighly. The theme is “Shipwrecked!”

Broadway Baptist Church VBS “Game On!” will be held Sunday, June 24th through Wenesday June 27th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, located on Highway 117 near Ider Sunday, June 24th through Wednesday, June 27th, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm CST. The theme: Game On! from 2 Peter 1:3. For information call 256-171-7979, 423-903-7671, or email shshah@farmerstel.com

Rosalie Baptist Church VBS will be held Sunday, June 24th through Thursday, June 28th 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm nightly.

The Shepherd’s House VBS is set to be Monday June 25th through Wednesday, June 27th, with classes held nightly at 6:00 pm. The theme is “Game On!”

Gravel Hill Baptist will have a one day VBS Saturday July 21st from 9AM to 3PM. Join us for GAME ON! Classes for Pre-K to 6th grade. The church is located at 14701 US Hwy 11 S in Ft Payne.

Kelly’s Chapel Baptist Church’s VBS kickoff will be Sunday June 24th at 5 PM with VBS Monday June 25th – Friday June 24th 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm nightly. 3 yr old – 6th Grade. For more info or for a ride call Brother Daniel 256-996-3651

Guest Baptist Church Shipwrecked VBS. Rescued By Jesus. Kickoff & Registration will be , 5 to 7. Games and fun ( pre-K to 12) parents too! VBS classes -28th Supper 5:30p.m. VBS 6:00-8:30p.m. Parents join us for closing each night at 8:00 Family night 6p.m. Supper following.