Mountain Valley News

    • Chavies Baptist Church will host a singing on Sunday, July 15 at 6:00 pm with the special singers Fortner Brothers-4-Christ. Everyone welcome.
    • The Section Church of God located on Hodge Road will host a revival from Sunday, July 15 to Wednesday, July 18 with Rev. Larry Haynes. Weeknights at 6:30 p.m. Pastor Gary Nix invites everyone to attend.
    • Gravel Hill Baptist will be having a one day VBS Saturday July 21 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Join us for GAME ON! Classes for Pre-K to 6th grade. The church is located at 14701 US Hwy 11 S in Ft Payne.
    • New Genesis Baptist Church in Fyffe will hold a singing on Sunday, July 22 at 5:00 pm. The feature singers will be Four N Accord. Everyone welcome.
    • New Home Baptist Church will have a revival Sunday, July 22 at 6:00 pm then Monday, July 23 thru Friday, July 27 starting at 6:30 pm. The evangelists will be Bro. Dale Gilbert and Bro. Matt Hyatt.
    • Mt. Carmel Wesleyan Church at Adamsburg will host VBS Monday, July 23 thru Friday, July 27 from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm nightly. “Shipwrecked” is the theme. Classes for 3 years to teens. Donny Hilyer pastor.
    • Chestnut Grove Baptist Church’s Pastor Steve Lea on Farmers Television Channel 6, Sunday nights at 8:00 pm.
