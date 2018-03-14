Mountain Valley News

- Guest Baptist Church in Fyffe will host a singing on Sunday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m. Featuring the Gresson’s. Everyone welcome
- Flat Rock Community Club will host a Spring Bingo Supper, March 24th. Supper begins at 6 CT. Hoping for warm weather, good food, and good times. See you there!
- Mountain View Baptist Church located on Co Rd 27 in Sylvania will host their 4th Sunday night singing on Sunday, March 25 at 6:00 pm. Special singers will be The Dove Quartet from Rome, Ga. Pastor Brian Harris invites everyone.
- Gravel Hill Baptist Church Invites you to join them Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 10:30am for an Easter Service “He Has Risen”. 14701 US Hwy 11 Fort Payne, AL 35967. Special Singing by Point of Honor
- City Of Rainsville City Hall will be closed March 30th in observance of Good Friday. Garbage service will run as usual.
- Rainsville Girl Scout Troop meets each Tuesday evening at 5:00 pm in the old Lions Club Rodeo building beside the Field of Dreams in Rainsville. Contact Amie Martin for information 256-630-9562
- Rainsville Boy Scout Troop #184 meets each Monday evening at 4:30 pm in the old Lions Club Rodeo building beside the Field of Dreams in Rainsville.
- DeKalb County Shriner Rodeo–April 27th &J 28th 7:30 pm at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville