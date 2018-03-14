Mountain Valley News

News from all around Northeast Alabama!

    • Community Calendar

    March & April 2018 Events

    Mountain Valley News Leave a Comment on March & April 2018 Events
    • Guest Baptist Church in Fyffe will host a singing on Sunday, March 18th at 6:00 p.m. Featuring the Gresson’s. Everyone welcome
    • Flat Rock Community Club will host a Spring Bingo Supper, March 24th. Supper begins at 6 CT. Hoping for warm weather, good food, and good times. See you there!
    • Mountain View Baptist Church located on Co Rd 27 in Sylvania will host their 4th Sunday night singing on Sunday, March 25 at 6:00 pm. Special singers will be The Dove Quartet from Rome, Ga. Pastor Brian Harris invites everyone.
    • Gravel Hill Baptist Church Invites you to join them Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 10:30am for an Easter Service “He Has Risen”. 14701 US Hwy 11 Fort Payne, AL 35967. Special Singing by Point of Honor
    • City Of Rainsville City Hall will be closed March 30th in observance of Good Friday. Garbage service will run as usual.
    • Rainsville Girl Scout Troop meets each Tuesday evening at 5:00 pm in the old Lions Club Rodeo building beside the Field of Dreams in Rainsville. Contact Amie Martin for information 256-630-9562
    • Rainsville Boy Scout Troop #184 meets each Monday evening at 4:30 pm in the old Lions Club Rodeo building beside the Field of Dreams in Rainsville.
    • DeKalb County Shriner Rodeo–April 27th &J 28th 7:30 pm at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville

    LEAVE A RESPONSE

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

    Mountain Valley News
    View all posts

    You Might Also Like