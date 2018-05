The town of Valley Head will transform on Saturday, June 2nd, starting at 9:00 am, into the town of Mayberry. There will be Mayberry characters, great food, a car show, live entertainment, arts and crafts and other vendors. “Barney Fife” will be there too! All proceeds go to the Valley Head Fire Department.

Come out for a day of fun! For more information contact the event chair at 256-635-6814. Visit www.valleyheadalabama.com.