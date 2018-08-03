NACC Early Fall Registration Going On Now

Fall Semester at Northeast Alabama Community College is fast approaching. Early registration for the Fall is going on now by appointment. Contact your advisor today, in person or online, or the Admissions Office for assistance.

Regular registration will be Wednesday, August 22. Classes begin Thursday, August 23. Students are encouraged to register early to schedule classes needed while still available.

Tuition is only $158 per semester hour. There are no additional fees for admissions or parking. Financial aid, scholarships, and student loans are available for those who qualify. Students are encouraged to go online now and apply for financial aid at fafsa.gov. A FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) must be submitted to determine eligibility for financial assistance including: Pell Grant, student loans, Alabama Student Assistance Program Grant, Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant, Federal Work-Study and certain scholarships.

Tuition at NACC is approximately one-half to one-third of that of a four-year college. NACC’s core curriculum is guaranteed to transfer to these four-year colleges through the legally-binding Alabama STARS articulation agreement. Students may even obtain their associate degrees from Northeast by transferring back credit from four-year colleges under a state Reverse Transfer Agreement. Students may complete their four-year degrees in certain fields through college/university partnerships. Cost savings for four-year degrees in these programs are substantial.

“Approximately 60 percent of NACC students plan to transfer to a four-year institution,” said Sherry Whitten, Director of the College and Career Planning Center. “Approximately 40 percent intend to graduate with a two-year Associate in Applied Science and go to work immediately after graduation.” Whitten added, “As a Global Career Development Facilitator, I usually see that income is an important work value but usually not the first motivator for a person to choose a career. A high salary will not make people happy if they do not enjoy their job. I would encourage anyone considering a career change to schedule an appointment with a career advisor. We provide this as a free service and we are happy to assist someone making such an important decision. We provide free career assessments and career advising.”

NACC is a comprehensive community college that is part of the Alabama Community College System. The college offers a large number of programs in academic transfer, career tech, and adult education. NACC is recognized nationally as a Top American Community College by the prestigious Aspen Institute.

For class offerings and specific program information go to nacc.edu or download the college’s free App at the App Store or Google Play Store. Call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2222 for Admissions.