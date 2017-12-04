Ongoing Events and Meetings

Progressive Women Of Northeast Alabama

Progressive Women Of Northeast Alabama December meeting and Christmas Party will be held on Friday, December 8, 2017, 11:30am Carlile’s Restaruant located at 23730 John T. Reid Parkway in Scottsboro. For more information call 256-574-5629.

DeKalb County Board Of Education’s

Child Find Program

The DeKalb County Board of Education and the Fort Payne City Board of Education are providing services to all students in their communities. This Public Service Announcement is to encourage adults who have an interest or responsibility for children and youth to seek assistance through the established network of communication for securing educational assistance for those who have or are suspected of having disabilities.

Child Find is an ongoing effort to locate, identify, and evaluate individuals who have disabilities and may benefit from special education services. If you know of such an individuals call the school district nearest you: DeKalb County Schools Special Education Coordinator, Pam Gann 256-638-4131 (3-21 years of age) or Fort Payne City Schools Special Education Coordinator, Paula 256-845-0915 (3-21 years of age).

Grief Support Group

Life Hurts…We Want To Help! At 2:00pm on the 1st Thursday of every month the DeKalb Baptist Association Office located at 218 Parker Avenue in Rainsville hosts the New Beacon Hospice Grief Support Group. Everyone Welcome. Call 256-574-4622.

Alabama Country Dancers

The Ala Bama Country Dancers will host Country Line and Partner Dance Lessons on Tuesday nights from 6:00pm – 9:00pm at the Blake Community Center located at 465 County Road 505, Fort Payne, AL 35968. Every 4th Saturday night there is a monthly dance. For more information call 256-572-8370.

South DeKalb Celebrate Recovery

South DeKalb Celebrate Recovery at Skirum United Methodist Church located at 2999 County Road 20, in Crossville holds their weekly meetings on Tuesdays with the Fellowship Meal beginning at 5:30pm (no charge), from 6:30pm – 8:30pm.

KJV Bible Reading

Heritage Baptist Church located at 110 Scott Avenue N. in Rainsville is hosting the reading of the King James Version of the Bible, at 7:00pm 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, or if you would like to read aloud at one of these services, contact Pastor, Mike Crawford at 256-657-3008.