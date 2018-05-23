Mountain Valley News

Summer at the Rainsville Public Library is packed full of exciting events, crafting opportunities, programs and art lessons. Make plans to visit the library during those days when the kids need to get out of the house for a while. It is also a great social opportunity for them and they will make lots of new friends.

Here are some of the programs coming to the Rainsville Public Library.

Friday, June 1st: Story-The Cow Thad Laid An Egg at 1:30 pm and then make maracas from 2:00 to 3:00 pm.

Tuesday, June 5th: Adult Program-Lost Antebellum Alabama with Jim Phillips at 9:30 am at the Tom Bevill Center in Rainsville.

Wednesday, June 6th: Nature hike at DeSoto State Park, meet at Country Store at 10:00 am

Thursday, June 7th: Sonic Science Show 2:00 pm at the Tom Bevill Center.

For a full list of events go to www.rainsvillepubliclibrary.com