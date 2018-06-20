Mountain Valley News

    Rosalie’s “Music In The Park”

    Rosalie Community Club will host “Music In The Park” on Saturday, June 23rd from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The featured singers will be Karl Childers Band, Jamie Bowman, Across the Mountain & Brennan Hess, Jeff & Shainah Hawes, along with the New Home Youth Choir. Hot dogs, burgers and BBQ will be sold to raise money for the Rosalie Community Club. Bring your lawn chairs. Free admission and free bouncy house and games for the children sponsored by Tommy Hanes and Steve Livingston.

