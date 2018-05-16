Mountain Valley News

American soldiers leave a legacy of courage and selfless service. This Memorial Day, Shepherd’s Cove Hospice honors that legacy for more than 70 veterans with a tribute of more than 70 white crosses. The crosses will be on display from May 21st through June 4th on the front lawn of the Shepherd’s Cove facility at 408 Martling Road in Albertville.

Each cross will bear the name of a deceased veteran served by Shepher’s Cove Hospice in the past year. Additionally, a memorial wreath honoring preciously served veterans and three special crosses commemorating prisoners of war and those missing in action during World War II, the Vietnam Way, and the Korean War will be on display.

The opening ceremony will be held on Monday, May 21st at 2:00 pm, with the Jimmy Harris VFW Post 6837 Honor Guard leading the ceremony. A roll call of names honored in the tribute will also be presented. Light refreshments will be served afterward in the Community Room. For more information, visit www.shepherdscovehospice.org/memorialday or contact Malarie Allen at 256891-7724 or mallen@shepherdscove.org