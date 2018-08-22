Smoking For A Reason

There will be a BBQ Competition and Car Show at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on Saturday, August 25 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. There will be entertainment, food, auctions and drawings all day. There will also be a raffle for a Treager Pro 34 grill.

This is a ABA (Alabama Barbecue Association) and KCBS (Kansas City Barbeque Society santioned backyard event.

All proceeds from this event goes to benefit the special needs class of DeKalb County at Ider.

The BBQ competition payout is $2,500. To enter the competitions, contact Durell or Lynn Owens at 256-717-5626 or 256-638-3244. You can also find them on Facebook at fb.me/smokingforareason.

For Car Show entry information call Johnathan Harris at 256-717-9678.