Mountain Valley News

Tagged:#braodwaybaptistchurch#BroadStreetChurchOfChrist#chestnutgrovebaptistchurch#dekalbcountyal#mountainvalleynews#vacationbibleschool#victorybaptistchurch
- Broad Street Church Of Christ in Scottsborro will host Vacation Bible School June 17th to 20th 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm nightly. Classes for babies to adults. Bring a friend!
- Victory Baptist Church invites you to join them to “Team up with Victory, for Victory” with Vacation Bible School June 18th to 22nd from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm nightly. Classes for all ages. Church is located on Marshall Road in Rainsville.
- Stamp Baptist Church will host VBS June 18th – June 22nd from 5:30pm – 7:30pm nightly. Classes for kindergarten – adults. Pastor Kenneth Moses invited everyone.
- Broadway Baptist Church will host Vacation Bible School Sunday, June 24th through Wenesday June 27th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm.
- Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, located on Highway 117 near Ider will host VBS Sunday, June 24th throu Wednesday, June 27th, 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm CST.
The theme: Game On! from 2 Peter 1:3. Fort information call 256-171-7979, 423-903-7671, or email shshah@farmerstel.com