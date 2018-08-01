The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce will hold its Women In Business Luncheon, presented by Heritage Wire Harness, on Thursday, August 23 at The Building in downtown Fort Payne from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The Chamber will recognize the following distinguished women in business:

Dana Grimes Brewis – Woman in Community Leadership, Brandi Lyles – Woman in Management, and Dr. Aimee Skelton – Woman Owned Business.

There will also be a fashion show featuring clothing from the Fort Payne Chamber’s member boutiques and retail stores. The tables will be decorated by Chamber businesses. Lunch will be provided. The emcee for this event will be John T. Davis.