Mountain Valley News

Date: 06/19/2018

Title: Press Release

SUBJECT: 4-Wheeler Chase

Chief Randy Bynum stated, on June 15, Fort Payne Police Officer’s received a call about two juvenile males riding down Beason Gap on a 4-wheeler. Lieutenant David Barnes spotted the 4-wheeler and tried to make contact with them by initiating a traffic stop. The juveniles didn’t stop and turned onto Godfrey Ave North. Lt. Barnes had his audible siren on but the juveniles still refused to stop. The juveniles passed several cars in the on coming lane of traffic and continued to 45th Street and Godfrey. The juveniles then turned right on Martin Avenue North, they continued to ignore officer’s sirens and lights travelling past Fort Payne Middle School, Sequoyah Trailer Park, Green Valley Subdivision and eventually to Bailey Bridges at 63rd Street and the railroad. The juveniles then turned north onto the railroad track owned by Norfolk Southern Railway. Officer’s then followed the juveniles along Gault Avenue North until the area North of 67th Street where they tried to get off the tracks. Officer’s eventually took two juveniles, ages 15 and 16 that live just outside the city limits, into custody in a wooded area near Nucor Steel. The two juveniles were charged with Attempting to Elude Officer’s and Reckless Endangerment.