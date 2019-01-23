DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Department Makes 30 Arrests

MEDIA RELEASE

Date: January 21, 2019

Thirty Arrested During Friday Night’s Saturation

From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On Friday night, January 19, DeKalb County Deputies, Investigators, and Drug Task Force, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a saturation of the Kilpatrick area.

Thirty arrests were made as a result of traffic stops and warrants served until the early morning hours. The charges ranged from possession of controlled substances to driving while under the influence.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is a much needed tactic for law enforcement in this county. Visibility is a deterrent for crime and we plan to continue these saturation operations across the entire county.”

“I would like to thank all our deputies and the assisting agencies, which included the Cullman Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, and State Bureau of Investigations,” said Welden.

“We’ll be coming to a town near you! God Bless!” Welden concluded.