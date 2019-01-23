DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Department Makes 30 Arrests

MEDIA RELEASE
Date: January 21, 2019
Thirty Arrested During Friday Night’s Saturation
From the Office of DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden:
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — On Friday night, January 19, DeKalb County Deputies, Investigators, and Drug Task Force, with the help of several other law enforcement agencies, conducted a saturation of the Kilpatrick area.
Thirty arrests were made as a result of traffic stops and warrants served until the early morning hours. The charges ranged from possession of controlled substances to driving while under the influence.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “This is a much needed tactic for law enforcement in this county. Visibility is a deterrent for crime and we plan to continue these saturation operations across the entire county.”
“I would like to thank all our deputies and the assisting agencies, which included the Cullman Police Department, Leesburg Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Crossville Police Department, Boaz Police Department, and State Bureau of Investigations,” said Welden.
“We’ll be coming to a town near you! God Bless!” Welden concluded.
- Arrests during Friday night’s saturation
Amber Leigh McKenzie (32 of Albertville)–Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Michael Shawn Mitchell (37 of Fort Payne) (No mugshot Available)–Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Jerry Lee Ellis Jr. (35 of Boaz)–Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
- Jesse Manuel Felipe (20 of Painter)–Minor Serving/In Possession of Alcohol and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
- Robert Wayne Gladden (56 of Centre)–Alcohol Possession/Open Container
- Steven Allen Haynes (47 of Albertville)–Outstanding Warrant for Failure to Appear
- Jose Guadalupe Hernandez (19 of Crossville)—Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Minor in Possession of Alcohol
- Christy Terrell Higgins (39 of Fyffe)—Failure to Comply and Outstanding Warrant with the Rainsville Police Department
- Jasmine Amber Kelley (29 of Fyffe)–Failure to Comply
- Steven Shane McDowell (42 of Boaz) — Poss. Of Marijuana 2nd , Drug Paraphernalia , Failure to Appear, and Failure to Appear
- Brett Allan McGlaughan (24 of Glencoe)–Possession of Controlled Substance
- Dakota Lee Mooneyham (22 of Boaz)–Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Public Intoxication
- Le Duan Morales-Villaurrutia (40 of Attalla)–DUI (Alcohol)
- Jessie Dewayne Murdock (27 of Albertville)–Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana 2nd
- Alisha Jill Otinger (27 of Sylvania)–Failure to Comply
- Faith Angelic Randolph (24 of Fyffe)–Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Drug Paraphernalia
- Austin David Baker Samuel (18 of Dalton, Ga)–Use False ID to Obstruct Justice, Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest, and Attempting to Elude Police
- Sherman Francis Sligh (28 of Virginia)–Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Attempting to Elude
- Shannon Leon Smith (40 of Crossville)–Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
- Brandy Michelle Speer (36 of Gaylesville)–Public Intoxication
- Jason William Townson (37 of Section)–Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Controlled Substance
- Billy Jack Tucker (40 of Boaz)–Giving False ID to LE Officer
- Jesse Elbert Whiting (26 of Albertville)–Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage
- Sonya Slaton Whitten (46 of Albertville)–Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Drug Paraphernalia
- Jason Heath Wright (38 of Fyffe)–Failure to Comply
- Dennis Lamar Adams (49 of Section) –Distribution of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
- Rodney Wayne Allen (43 of Horton)–Failure to Comply
- Elvis Lee Burns (53 of Rainsville)–Distribution of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia
- Bryan Dwight Cooper (45 of Rainsville)–Non-Payment of Child Support (x3)
- Cory Jacob Daniel (27 of Guntersville)–Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Derrick Helms (27 of Crossville)–Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia