Meth Trafficing Charges

Chief Randy Bynum stated on October 13, at approximately 9:15 pm officers were patrolling in the 900 block if Godfrey Ave North. Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, as officers walked up to the car, he detected a very strong odor of marijuana. Officers spotted between the console and passenger seat, in plain sight, a bag that contained spice. The driver of the vehicle, Misty Dawn Stiefel, age 42 of Fyffe, and passenger Wanda Jeanee Newsome, age 29 of Fort Payne were arrested. A very large amount of methamphetamine, synthetic marijuana (spice), and various items of drug paraphernalia were found inside the vehicle. Stiefel was arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Newsome was also arrested for Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both subjects were transported to Fort Payne Police Department and processed without incident, then transferred to Dekalb County Sheriffs Office to await bond. This was a significate drug seizure due to heads up policing by Officer Carl White.