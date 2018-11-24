14th Annual Toy and Coat Drive And Fill The Firetruck Event

Cash Express has kicked off their 14th Annual Toy And Coat Drive. They are pairing up with local public servants to collect toys, coats, and non-perishable food items for families in our community who are in need. The items will be distributed through the Widow Sons Masonic Riders Association.
On Saturday, December 1st, the fire truck will be at the Cash Express office for the Fill The Firetruck event. Bring donations of new or used toys and coats, and non-perishable food items by between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Kids will receive balloons, gift bags, and will have an opportunity to take pictures.
Drop your donations off at any of these locations.
Cash Express (any location)
Haymon Drugs
Recell Shop
Sunshine Cleaners
OReilly’s
Frankie’s Hilltop
Bell Automotive
Tom Bevill Center
Thomas & Son’s Furniture
Fuel City
Thomas Motors
Powell Town Hall
Conoco in Powell
Fyffe Stop N Go
Trendy Treasures
Steel Plus
Hometown Feed and Seed
Henagar Eye Clinic
Do Or Dye Salon
Advantage Therapy
Henagar Speedy Lube
Rainsville Library
Cryer Signs
RTI
Abro Inks
DeKalb Wholesale Tires
Carter’s Body Shop
Ider Rescue Squad
Small Town Charm
Geraldine Turf Shop
Geraldine Pharmacy
Rainsville Fire Department
Rainsville Police Department
Fort Payne Church Of God
Kreations Barber And Style
Prohealth Physical Therapy
Goggans Insurance
Vision Plus
Jimmy Traylor Contruction
All Temp Windows
Topher’s Wings
Little James BBQ
Lydia’s Ace Hardware
Unique Cabinetry
Epsco
Local Cash Advance
Koda Pawn
Fyffe Dental Associates
Bluescope
Geraldine Hardware
Ider Food Mart
Sanders Collision
Henagar Family Chiropractic
Rainsville Service Center
Kandiland Daycare
Tri-State Appliance
For more information on donating, please call 256-638-2722.