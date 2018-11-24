14th Annual Toy and Coat Drive And Fill The Firetruck Event

Cash Express has kicked off their 14th Annual Toy And Coat Drive. They are pairing up with local public servants to collect toys, coats, and non-perishable food items for families in our community who are in need. The items will be distributed through the Widow Sons Masonic Riders Association.

On Saturday, December 1st, the fire truck will be at the Cash Express office for the Fill The Firetruck event. Bring donations of new or used toys and coats, and non-perishable food items by between 9:30 am and 2:00 pm. Kids will receive balloons, gift bags, and will have an opportunity to take pictures.

Drop your donations off at any of these locations.

Cash Express (any location)

Haymon Drugs

Recell Shop

Sunshine Cleaners

OReilly’s

Frankie’s Hilltop

Bell Automotive

Tom Bevill Center

Thomas & Son’s Furniture

Fuel City

Thomas Motors

Powell Town Hall

Conoco in Powell

Fyffe Stop N Go

Trendy Treasures

Steel Plus

Hometown Feed and Seed

Henagar Eye Clinic

Do Or Dye Salon

Advantage Therapy

Henagar Speedy Lube

Rainsville Library

Cryer Signs

RTI

Abro Inks

DeKalb Wholesale Tires

Carter’s Body Shop

Ider Rescue Squad

Small Town Charm

Geraldine Turf Shop

Geraldine Pharmacy

Rainsville Fire Department

Rainsville Police Department

Fort Payne Church Of God

Kreations Barber And Style

Prohealth Physical Therapy

Goggans Insurance

Vision Plus

Jimmy Traylor Contruction

All Temp Windows

Topher’s Wings

Little James BBQ

Lydia’s Ace Hardware

Unique Cabinetry

Epsco

Local Cash Advance

Koda Pawn

Fyffe Dental Associates

Bluescope

Geraldine Hardware

Ider Food Mart

Sanders Collision

Henagar Family Chiropractic

Rainsville Service Center

Kandiland Daycare

Tri-State Appliance

For more information on donating, please call 256-638-2722.