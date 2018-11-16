2018 Toy Drive Winding Down

By Bonita Wilborn

Marines at Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League, Detachment 1404, of Fort Payne, will start bagging toys for 1,089 local children in two weeks. We are serving 403 families this year — at least 250 more children than ever before, in our five past campaigns in DeKalb County.

Once again we are asking you to open your heart and donate, so these children will receive gifts for Christmas.

On Friday, November 16 and Saturday, November 17, our Marines will be at Bruces Foodland locations in both Fort Payne and Rainsville, from 9:00am – 5:00pm.

Your gift of a new, unwrapped toy — or your monetary gift – will be put to good use – to help a local child – who otherwise may not have a present this Christmas!

Our Marines, family members, and associate members are 100 percent volunteer.

Check out toy drop sites, needed toys, or donate securely online at:

http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org

(Important: Make out checks payable to Toys for Tots – NOT to the Marine Corps League.)

Other donation setups this Christmas season:

Fort Payne Walmart: Friday, November 30 and Saturday, December 1 from 8:00am – 5:00pm. Both days we will be accepting new toys and cash donations.

Fort Payne Christmas In The Park: December 7 from 3:00pm – 7:00pm. Accepting new toys & cash donations.

Plainview High School – Bonita Wilborn’s Piano Recital: Saturday, December 8 at 11:00am – accepting new toys.

Ongoing toy collection drives at: Heil Corporation in north Fort Payne, UPS Shipping Center in north Fort Payne, R.T.I. in Rainsville, Fort Payne City Schools: All four locations, DeKalb County Schools: Collinsville Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Ruhama School, Madison’s Candy Shop on North Gault Ave in Fort Payne – 10:00am crafting and book reading events for kids each Saturday – bring a new toy, NACC Veterans Group in Rainsville, Henagar Library, City Hall and Police Department, Fort Payne Depot Museum,

A complete list of businesses hosting toy drop boxes and/or cash receptacles can be found under “Toy Drop Sites” at: http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org The site is updated frequently.

Thank you to Sally’s Smokin’ Butt BBQ in Fort Payne for offering to provide lunches for all our Toys for Tots volunteers on December 13, one of our two Toy Distribution Days.

We would appreciate any restaurant which would be willing to feed our volunteers lunch on the remaining Toy Distribution date, December 12.

A list of our most needed toys:

24” bikes, 26” bikes, 7” tablets for ages 7-teen, V-Tech tablets for ages 3-6, JoJo Siwa, dolls/sets, Slime kits, Lego sets, Baby Alive dolls, Alabama footballs & shirts/items for all ages, Auburn footballs& shirts/items for all ages, Camo shirts/items for all ages, LOL Surprise dolls /sets, Fortnight items, Pokémon cards / figures, Ninjago sets, Wagons,

Unicorns, Horses, Beyblade sets, 5 Nights with Freddy sets, Mickey and Minnie, dolls/toys, My Life dolls/accessories, Dinosaurs / Remote Control, Hatchimals, Paw Patrol dolls/sets, Shopkins dolls, Peppa Pig dolls, Axe cologne sets, Manicure/fingernail, polish sets, Makeup sets for all ages, Skates all ages, Bluetooth speakers / headsets, MP3 or MP4 players, CD players / CDs for teens/tweets, DVD movies for ALL ages, Nerf guns/sets, Toddler push/ride toys, DC and Marvel superhero dolls & sets especially Batman, Superman, Hulk, Flash, Wonder Woman, WWE wrestling figures / ring male & female), Princess dress up, Doll houses, Princess castles, Disney tents / sleeping bags, Kitchen sets, Etch-A-Sketch (original), Barbie dolls and sets/clothes, Ken dolls/ clothes, Jewelry for teens, Sleeping bags, PJ Mask dolls/sets, Nice art sets, Adult coloring books, Purses/Wallets for teens, Winter caps/scarves/gloves for all ages, Baby blankets /clothes/toys, and Diapers sizes 2/5/6 – Wipes.

LaRue Hardinger

Coordinator

Marine Toys for Tots

DeKalb County, AL