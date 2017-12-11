Cheering to Championships

by Sherri Blevins

State championships are nothing new to Fyffe High School, neither are they new to Fyffe senior Isabella Blackwell. Isabella has been on six Alabama High School state championship cheerleading teams. She has been competing on the varsity level on the state mat since the seventh grade. In addition to high school cheerleading, Isabella has also been a part of competitive cheering teams at both Maxim Athletics and Ace Allstars over the last ten years. Isabella stated that she has grown up cheering for Fyffe High school her whole

life. She participated in cheerleading in pee wees, junior high, and high school.

Mountain Valley News asked Isabella about her experience competing for the state championships. She replied, “I have been fortunate enough to accomplish six state titles. Every year since seventh grade I have been on the competition mat. This past year I was not able to compete on the state mat due to an injury that required surgery two weeks before the state competition. I had to rely on my teammates to bring home the state title. They had to work really hard to make changes within the two weeks, and I couldn’t be prouder of them for s

tepping up and getting the job done.”

Isabella conveyed that her most challenging task has been trying to maintain good grades while trying to make all work outs and practices. Another challenge has been keeping her body physically in shape for the sport because it requires endurance and strength.

Isabella also stated that she owes all the success in cheerleading to Connie Cochran, who is her coach, her former and present teammates, her parents, and most importantly God. She said she couldn’t have accomplished any of this without them.

When asked about her favorite memory from her experience she explained, “My favorite memory would probably be my very first time on the sate mat in seventh grade. I was so scared but so excited at the same time. It was our very first time competing as Fyffe. We came in as the underdogs. No one had ever heard of us, and I am so proud to be a part of Fyffe’s first state title.”

Her future plans are to take h

er cheerleading career to the next level at Jacksonville State University. She plans on trying out in the spring of 2018. She also plans on majoring in special education to hopefully make a difference in people’s lives.