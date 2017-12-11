A New Look And A New Tradition

By Bonita Wilborn

The 2017 Streetscape Project for Downtown Scottsboro entailed giving the Square a makeover; widening the sidewalks as well as adding trees, shrubs, more benches, and basically just giving the Square a facelift.

According to Mayor Robin Shelton the project is about 80% complete. Construction has been ongoing throughout the summer and the concrete work has been completed, ahead of schedule. While trees have already been added on the Square, there will be lots of shrubs and blooming plants added after the holidays, getting them ready for the spring and summer growing season.

With the addition of more places for citizens and visitors to sit and relax and the new look of the Square, the city is looking to the future and has hopes of hosting large events throughout the year, which will be centered around the Square.

Along with the new look a new tradition has also started. The city is calling it the Jingle Bell Trail; modeled after Huntsville’s Tinsel Trail.

H&R Block of Scottsboro was one of the first merchants out decorating a Jingle Bell tree. “A lot of the decorations we made, they’re tax-oriented. We’ve got copies of a 1040 tax form, some of our pins, some of our cardholders, and one of the ladies in the office made most of the decorations,” said Block representative Ann McVay. The H&R Block staff enjoyed decorating their tree and hope Jingle Bell Trail will be a long-standing tradition.

With more than 65 trees adopted, the inaugural Jingle Bell Trail is open and ready for visitors to enjoy.