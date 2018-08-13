A Tale Of Two Brothers

By Sherri Blevins

When many people in this area hear the name Rickey Byrum, they probably associate him with the Rainsville City Council where he serves as a councilman. When his brother Jerrol Byrum hears this name, he may associate it with the term, my lifeline. This summer has been an eventful one for the Byrum family because of the dreaded disease, cancer. The two brothers have been on a journey this summer that has resulted in an even closer bond between the two and improved health for Jerrol.

Mountain Valley News interviewed Councilman Byrum regarding this recent experience. He said his brother, Jerrol, was diagnosed with cancer about ten months ago at the Fort Payne Cancer Center. He was then sent to Huntsville for treatment. The doctors there told the family that it may eventually become necessary for Jerrol to have a bone marrow stem cell transplant. According to Cancer.net, these transplants are necessary when certain cancers and other diseases keep hematopoietic stem cells from developing normally. If they are not normal, neither are the cells that they make. A stem cell transplant gives you new stem cells that can make new, healthy blood cells. The Byrum family consists of fifteen siblings with Rickey being the youngest of the bunch. Rickey and his brother Dennis agreed to be tested and because of Rickey being the youngest and in the best health, he was selected as the best donor match for his brother if needed.

The time did come when it was necessary for Jerrol to have a transplant. Rickey said he remembered the day his brother called with the news. He said, “He called me one Friday, and he was pretty upset. He said, ‘Son, the doctors have told me either I get to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for a transplant, or they will have to plant me.’ I said that we can leave this afternoon if we need too. You are not waiting on me, I am waiting on you. We have had to joke and cut up about this process. I told him that we are like the “Blues Brothers” on a mission from God. Our mission is carrying us to Vanderbilt.”

When asked about the process itself Rickey had this to say, “I have done a lot of things in my life. I have been electrocuted with 200 bolts of electricity and dropped out of the air at forty feet, but I have never experienced anything like this. I tell you what, hooking me up to that machine was like sucking the life out of me. I was hooked to the machine for five and one-half hours. It went great just as the doctors had planned. They needed four million stem cells and they actually got five million.”

When asked why he agreed to the transplant, Rickey replied, “My dad and mom raised us to always be there for one another through both the good and bad times, and this was one of those times I was needed. He needed help. He and I are very tight. Your love for your brothers and sisters is great. They are your family. I never thought anything about it.”

The brothers did complete their mission to Vanderbilt and after several painful shot treatments to prepare for the transplant and hours of time in the hospital for treatment, the transplant has been completed and hopefully will add many years to Jerrol’s life which he can share with Rickey and other family members.