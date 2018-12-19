Ag-Chair Sets Record Straight

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met Monday, December 17, 2018. During the work session, councilmen and department heads gave reports and discussed the items to be addressed during the business meeting. During this session, controversy arose between Councilman Stiefel and members of the Public Building Authority (PBA). The topic of discontent was the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center. Councilman Stiefel questioned the dealings of the (PBA) asking why the director has had his responsibilities changed but still receiving the same pay. Councilman Byrum interrupted his discourse reminding Stiefel that the meeting was a city council meeting and not a PBA meeting which operates as a separate entity. Members of the PBA Board were present and invited Stiefel to come to their meetings and address his concerns there. The only condition given was to call in advance to be placed on the agenda. Councilman Byrum then asked PBA Chairman, Bryon Thomas, if he would like to say something. Thomas replied, “I would like to intervene for just a minute. I know this talk all is about the PBA and the changes we are making at the Agri-Business Center. Councilman Stiefel, I believe you stated at the last meeting that the new PBA was handed a raw-deal. What needs to be done, the previous administration is why. The last PBA didn’t have but a half a dozen meetings in four years. The liaison for the board I chaired was the former mayor, and he didn’t make half of the meetings. We had no representation…….”. The entire discussion can be found on Mountain Valley News’s Facebook Page, Rainsville City Council Meeting 12/17/2018.

During the business meeting the following actions were taken:

• Approved a 2% pay raise for city employees

• Agreed to sewer line repairs at Orchard Subdivision at a cost of $7,800.00

• Approved Resolution 1217-2018 declaring forty-eight police department items as surplus

• Approved the date of January 3, 2019 at 5:00p.m. for a Special Called Meeting to discuss the good name and character of an individual

• Approved the purchase of an evidence control system for the police department at a cost of $2,162.22

• Agreed to create a separate bank account for drug seizure money

• Agreed to pay $123,243.77 to upgrade the communication system for the city’s emergency response personnel

• Approved the Children’s Advocacy Center Sponsorship of $1,000.00

In addition, Councilman Byrum addressed the public concerning the condition of the roads and bridges in the city and assured the citizens more action will be taken to improve the road conditions in the near future through the modification of an existing city ordinance to include needed tiles to repair bridges and improve drainage. The date of the next meeting is set for January 7, 2018.