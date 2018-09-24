Alabama Hosts Concert To Benefit JSU

By Bonita Wilborn

The country music group Alabama, who has specific ties to Jacksonville State University, will be hosting and headlining a tornado relief concert on Wednesday, September 26 at Burgess-Snow Field on the Jacksonville State University (JSU) campus.

An EF-3 tornado hit the JSU campus in March. Randy Owen, founding band member of the group Alabama, has many friends and family in that area including his wife’s parents. Additionally, Randy Owen is a JSU graduate and so is Jeff Cook’s wife, Lisa. Randy also serves on the JSU Board of Trustees.

When he went to Jacksonville and saw the damage done Owens talked to the other members of the group with a proposal to help JSU. Other country music artist that have agreed to join Alabama in their efforts include: Jamey Johnson, Shenandoah, Jason Isbell and Charlie Daniels Band.

This concert will be the only one Alabama has scheduled in the state this year and will certainly be a night to remember. Not only can you attend a great concert with some of Country Music’s elite, but you can also take part in a very important effort to assist JSU in their recovery.

The concert begins at 6:00pm and will be held rain or shine. For ticket information log onto: https://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1692467?utm_medium=bks