Mountain Valley News

Mary Jo Patton Grant was saved and baptized at age 13, at Ider Baptist Church. She graduated from Ider High School in 1945 and joined Eastern Star. She attended Old Howard College, (now Samford University) in Birmingham, Alabama, along with her three older brothers. She moved to Kentucky for a few years before returning to Ider.

Then in 1969 Mary Jo moved to Rainsville, becoming a member of the Broadway Baptist Church. She was the unofficial greeter and identifier of family connections.

In 1969, Mary Jo also began studying nursing and received her Associate’s Degree in 1973. She received her BSN from the University of Alabama in 1981. Mary Jo worked at the Fort Payne Hospital for almost 20 years.

She recently received her 70-year pin for Eastern Star. She was active in all her church organizations, teaching Sunday School, GA’s, RA’s WMU, Sunbeams, and Vacation Bible School. She was active in mission work going to several states, including Alaska as well as outside of the country, including the Philippine’s, where they had to sneak out of camp at night to survive the Communist effort to kill Christians.