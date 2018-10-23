By Sherri Blevins

As of September, of this year, the big screen is back in business in Henagar, Alabama. Dominique Wilson, with help from her family, has assumed the responsibility of operating the Henagar Drive-In Theatre. The theatre closed in 2017 after the last operators decided to call it quits.

The Drive-In has had some improvements and the operators are working as a family group to make this venue one the community can enjoy together. One of the changes Wilson has made is to the menu. The drive-in is using her family recipes. Wilson stated, “My uncle makes an amazing rub and that’s what we use. My mother-in-law taught me long ago how to make chili, it’s simple, and that’s what we use. We don’t use canned, processed food. It’s fresh.”

Wilson also conveyed her reasons for taking on this new challenge. Not only does she want to provide the community with a fun form of entertainment, she wants to start a tradition. She stated, “The excitement that this place brings is just awesome, and I want it to go on for generation, after generation, and we can do it.”

The drive-in is open Friday and Saturday. The cost is $5.00 per person. On the drive-in’s Facebook page, the following invitation is given, “Fall is in the air. We have hot cocoa and coffee if you get cool tonight while watching a movie. The sky is so amazing out at the Drive-In. If you are looking for something to do and somewhere to eat, check us out. Gates open at 5:30 and our first movie will start at 7:00.”