Bellefonte Progress Update

By Bonita Wilborn

In November 2016, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) sold, at auction; it’s Bellefonte Nuclear Plant to a company by the name of Nuclear Development LLC (ND) for the sum of $111 million.

According to Shelia Shepard, president and CEO of the Jackson County Economic Development Authority, a lot of progress has been made on the site since the auction took place.

In June 2018, ND brought on a company by the name of SNC-Lavalin (SNC) to manage the completion of the construction project and on Friday, July 27, Huntsville-based Teledyne Brown Engineering (TDE) announced they would be working with SNC as the project moves forward.

Shepard said in a press release, “The completion of the plant will create more than 8,000 construction jobs and upon completion the plant is expected to create about 1,500 permanent jobs over the next decade. Also, the completion of Bellefonte will generate $12.6 billion in economic output.”

SNC recently outlined its plans to finish the two Babcock & Wilcox pressurized water reactors. ND and SNC officials claim they can take advantage of what is already built at Bellefonte and use today’s technology and tax credits, which were not available to the government-owned TVA, to make the project viable.

At the time of purchase, Bellefonte consisted of 1,300-acres, two partially-built pressurized water reactors, including switch yards, office buildings, warehouses, cooling towers, water pumping stations and railroad spurs.

A number of contractors have been hired to work on the project, and SNC is collaboratively working with many major nuclear vendors in North America to form the most capable team that has the depth and breadth of experience to complete this nuclear project.