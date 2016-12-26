Bill and Judy Ayers: Rainsville ‘s 2017 Persons of the Year

The Rainsville Chamber of Commerce board of directors named Bill and Judy Ayers its Rainsville Persons of the Year for 2017. The award will be presented at the Chamber’s annual meeting on January 19, 2017.

The Chamber has named a Person of the Year each year since 1990.

Nominations were accepted from the public through December 5th, and the Chamber’s board members confirmed the choice at their regular monthly meeting on December 13th.

This will be the first time the award has been presented to a husband and wife team. Both long-time educators, the Ayers have been dedicated to Plainview School and its activities for many decades. To many people in the Rainsville community, perhaps they are best known for working at most Plainview sporting events since the mid-1980s.

One paragraph in the nomination letter received by the Chamber of Commerce stated, “This honor, as we know, is bestowed upon an individual who has helped shape our community and the individual therein. Who better to choose that two extraordinary people who have helped educate so many of Rainsville’s citizens? Many, many members of our community have stories of ways Mr. and Mrs. Ayers have influenced and encouraged them. Mr. Ayers embody the true definition of an education; they teach, they mentor, and they serve unfailingly with compassion and integrity. Although this honor is customarily given to one Rainsville citizen, Mr. and Mrs. Ayers have served, and continue to serve, TOGETHER. Perhaps it would be appropriate that they receive recognition together, as well.

The nomination letter was signed by a multitude of current and former employees of the DeKalb County Board of Education who spent many years working with Bill and Judy Ayers.

Judy Ayers currently serves as the high school librarian, keeps school inventory, and organizes senior activities including baccalaureate and graduation. She also previously served many years as an English teacher, cheerleader coach and much more.

Bill Ayers retired a few years ago after nearly three decades as a teacher. He continues to voluntarily keep the stats for most of the Plainview sports teams. He also continues to help the school when computer problems arise, and he operates the PHS Bears sports website, 2muchblue.com. Currently, Bill also serves as the chairperson of the Rainsville Public Library board.

For details about the award or the Chamber’s annual meeting on January 19, contact the Rainsville Chamber at 256-638-7800 or chamber@farmerstel.com, or visit www.rainsville.info.