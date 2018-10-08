Blake Volunteer Fire Department Receives New Pumper Truck

Blake Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) recently received and put into service a 2019 International Pumper Truck, delivered September 14th, and custom built by Deep South Fire Trucks of Seminary, MS.

Blake Community Fire Protection Authority and its members would like to thank everyone in the Blake Community for all their support over the years, that helped make this possible. They would also like to thank Guadalupe Kirby with the USDA who provided the funding.

In addition, BVFD greatly appreciate Senator Steve Livingston, Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow, and District 4 Commissioner Dewitt Jackson. Without their monetary support over the years, this could never have been accomplished.