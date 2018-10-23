Cancer, Thank You

By Jadrianne Godwin

You always see people writing about what cancer can take from you. Well I wanna do something different. I want to share what cancer has GIVEN me!!!

Being a nurse in a hospital you work weekends and holidays. I have been doing this for 17 years, missing lunches, dinners, and time with my family. This year CANCER GAVE ME a holiday season without the hustle of work, spent with the most important people. We were able to celebrate Thanksgiving with our families and I was home for Christmas Eve cookie baking AND Christmas Day Santa surprises.

CANCER SHOWED ME the love and full support of my bosses and coworkers who were willing to work my schedule around my appointments and sick days and just making it easy to continue to work through chemo. These same coworkers organized fundraisers, babysat our kids and even took me to appointments and were among the first to know my diagnosis and the first to give encouraging words to put me into “beast mode” and prepare me for the fight ahead.

Even though the numerous trips to Birmingham and every 3 week chemo treatments were very exhausting over the last 6 months, CANCER GAVE ME more lunch dates and kid free time with my wonderful husband than we have had since Asher was born.

CANCER SHOWED ME how our wonderful parents, family, and our friends can pull together, even though everyone’s life is busy, often putting their lives on hold to support each other when the times get tough.

CANCER SHOWED US the love of a wonderful church (Antioch) who volunteered their time and love to help us ANY way they could; babysitting, helping with house work, yard work, and including fattening us up for the winter. They fed us 1 meal a day for like a whole month after my surgery!!!!!!!

CANCER LET ME enjoy a Christmas dinner with some precious friends that I haven’t seen in years, giving me a night of tears and laughter that I sooooo needed.

CANCER REMINDED ME that knowing and having faith in God doesn’t prevent you from trials, but it sure does make those trials a lot easier to get through!

(To the moms) CANCER ENLIGHTENED ME to the fact that your kids love you for you. They don’t see us as we often see ourselves. Don’t let the way you see yourself take making memories away from your kids. Get in those pictures even if your having a bad hair day (or a no hair day, lol) or you don’t have any make up on. They might need to see your face one day. And rock that one-piece bathing suit even if you think you look like a beached whale, and swim with those babies because you never know what diagnosis tomorrow will bring.

I mean I know I have a good husband but CANCER SHOWED ME just how good and what “in sickness and in health” really means. He was there through it all, 1000 trips to the doctor, waiting in waiting rooms, sleeping on a couch in the hospital, stripping drains, changing bandages, helping me to the bathroom in middle of the night when I couldn’t get myself out of bed, helping me change clothes and shower, feeding me, the list goes on and on, and he never complained or acted like it was a burden.

You may have taken my hair, my taste buds, my eyelashes, some of my physical strength and I’m pretty sure part of my hearing lol, left my body bruised and scarred, given me days of terrible pain, fatigue, nausea, and diarrhea, but you have given me so so much

more!!! So for all these things and I’m sure I’m forgetting even more reasons, CANCER, THANK YOU.