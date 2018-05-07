By Bonita Wilborn

On the morning of Monday, April 30, 2018 Mountain Valley News had the distinction of receiving a visit from Ider High School’s Career Preparedness Class where they were given a tour of the facility, in depth information about the ins and outs of the newspaper business.

Points along the tour were a visit with Patsy Overby, who’s in charge of Classifieds, Legals, and Circulation. Patsy gave the students general information about our specific newspaper, including our magazines and etc.

Next on the tour was the studio where we film our radio and television shows: The Money Tree, The Robi Coker Show, The Heather Powell Show, The Coach Phillip Johnson Show, the ever popular Scoreboard Show, and past favorites like the Butch and Terry Show.

A visit to the office of Bonita Wilborn, Features Writer and Editor was the next stop. Here the students saw a small interview area where people are directed to when they do an in-office interview, learned about the inter-office networking systems and other aspects of writing.

Next was a visit to the Mountain Valley News Archive Room (morgue) and Labeling area. Here the students learned about how the labeling of the newspapers takes place and were permitted to see the vast number of back issues of newspapers that are stored there.

Next up was the office of Amie Martin, Graphic Artist/Designer. Amie demonstrated for the students how the layout of the newspaper takes place by dropping in a photo of the students and a cutline underneath with each student’s name. That mock front page was printed and a copy given to each student.

Last on the tour was a brief stop in the office of Sports Writer, Will Jacobs, followed by a visit to the viewing area where printed sample pages of the newspaper are posted, edited, and checked for accurate ad placement, before being sent to the printer.

The group each received a copy of our most recent newspaper, a copy of the 2017 Mountain Valley Living Magazine, and a copy of the 2017 Football Preview Magazine.

After leaving the Mountain Valley News the Career Preparedness Class was headed to RTI and then on to Chow King, before heading back to Ider High School.