Chavies Bridge Closes

Contractor, Miller and Miller, began work this week to replace the one-lane bridge over Town Creek on Chavies Road in Rainsville (known to locals as Chavies Bridge) with a two-lane bridge. The contractor began installing signs for the work on Monday, October 29. Once all signs are in place, the road will be shut down near the bridge. Through traffic will be detoured to Fortner Road, to Old Highway 35, to Alabama 35, back to Chavies Road. The detour will remain in place for about one year while the old bridge is demolished and the new bridge is constructed.

The $1,804,468 project is funded through the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program (ATRIP), which provided 80% funding for eligible costs on local projects applied for by local sponsors, such as cities or counties. This project is sponsored by the City of Rainsville, who will be responsible for the remaining 20%. It’s anticipated that by early 2019, the last of the ATRIP projects will have been let to bid.