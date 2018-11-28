Christmas Anyone?

By Sherri Blevins

Thanksgiving 2018 has passed and the Christmas season is in full swing. For the next three weekends, opportunities abound for all to enjoy this magical time of year. On Saturday, December 1, Rainsville will present Christmas at the Crossroads. There will be an open house at the Tom Bevill Enrichment Center from 9:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Children can have their picture made with Santa, paint a Christmas ornament, and color a Christmas picture while they are there. There will be hot chocolate and cookies for everyone as long as supplies last. At 12:00 noon, the fifty-ninth annual Rainsville Christmas Parade will proceed down Main Street. Line up for the parade will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative. Prizes will be awarded for the best floats with first place receiving $500.00, second place receiving $300.00, and third place receiving $200.00. Rainsville’s Person of the Year, Donny Johnston, will be the Grand Marshall for the parade.

On Saturday, December 7, Fort Payne will present Christmas in the Park at the Fort Payne City Park and the Coal and Iron Building. This year the event will be on a different day than the Fort Payne Christmas Parade. Traditionally, the two have occurred on the same day. In an attempt to expand the festivities, the city is separating the events. If the event is successful, even more activities will be added next year.

The fun will begin at 4:00 p.m. and continue until 7:00 p.m. Christmas cheer does not stop then, however. The DeKalb Theatre will present the movie, Elf, free of charge to the public after Christmas in the Park ends. Concessions will be available for purchase at the theatre.

Santa and other characters will be available for pictures starting at 4:00 p.m. Hot chocolate, apple cider, and peanuts will be available free of charge. Callum Sears and a group of singers from Grace Presbyterian will lead the community in singing Christmas Carols. Community members and church choirs are also invited to sing around the Yule Log that will be lit in the park.

Something new this year will be a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest at the Coal and Iron Building. Fort Payne High School students will form teams and enter houses for the contest, which will be voted on by visitors. The contest is a fund raiser for Toys for Tots. Voters can pay $1.00 per vote to select their favorite house. Toys for Tots will also have a donation site at the Fort Payne City Park and will accept donations of unwrapped new toys. Care Assurance System for the Aging will be accepting canned food items for their Christmas Food Drive at the park.

In case of rain, the festivities will be moved to the Rotary Pavilion.

Fort Payne will present its Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 14 at 6:00 p.m. The Fort Payne Police Department will close the roads from Eighteenth Street North to Third Street South for the parade. The Grand Marshalls for this year’s parade will be the group, Alabama.

Many other Christmas Parades around the county will also be taking place during the month of December. See the Mountain Valley News, Community News Section, for other parade listings.