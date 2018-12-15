Christmas Memories Continued

Barbara Duncan

“One Christmas, Mother bought me a brand new doll. It was real pretty. The next morning I took it down to the creek and took it swimming. It came all apart. I thought, “What am I going to do, tell Mother about it?” So I finally told her and she said, “I’ll never buy you another doll.” And she never did buy me another one.”

Elenor Ammons

“I’m an only child. My grandmother had an old Model A Ford. Everytime we went anywhere we rode in that Model A Ford; whether we just took her for a ride or sometimes we’d go out to get wood to burn in the stove. We used to go out in the woods and cut our Christmas tree. My mom, my dad, my grandmother, and myself would go and we’d cut a Christmas tree down and I made a little paper chains and put on it. Daddy ordered our Christmas gifts through the Sears Catalog and I got a dress that I wanted. Everybody got only one present.”

Grace Beard

“The first Christmas I can remember I was 13 years old. I had been in a car wreck and I was unconscious for a long time. The people from church came in and prayed for me and I came to myself. That was the 20th day of November in 1960. My daddy didn’t have any money so he went and sold a hog and bought me a teddy bear for Christmas. My greatest memory is when all four of my children were small and my husband was still living. We enjoyed Christmas. My husband really enjoyed it. De decorated everything.”

Josephine Hamilton

In 1961 I lived in Monterey, California. My husband was in the service and we didn’t have a Christmas tree. He had two friends on post that wasn’t married. They brought a Christmas tree and decorations to the house and we had a big Christmas. I cooked dinner for all of us.”

Helen Smith

My daddy ran around with Herman Rogers and they lived close to Browns Chapel Church. Daddy spent the night with Herman one night and they were going to have church the next day, and it was foot-washing day. It was close to Christmas, but I don’t remember exactly what day. Mr. Rogers always liked the foot washing; he was really big on that. So he had washed his feet real good and had some clean white socks laid out to wear to church the next day. Well, Daddy and Herman got Mr. Rogers’ socks after he went to bed. They turned them inside out, rubbed them all over the fireplace, and got soot all over them. Then they turned back right side out and put them where Mr. Rogers had left them. Well the next morning Mr. Rogers got up and put his socks on and went to church. When he took his socks of for the foot washing his feet were black. He just started laughing and said, “Them boys, I know they done it.” But he just washed feet right on.”