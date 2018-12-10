Sandy Goff

“When I was growing up my dad and I always went to pick out a Christmas tree. We always argued, but that’s just who we were. He’d always fuss because I had to pick out the biggest, prettiest tree on the lot and then he’d have to try to put it on a stand. When we’d decorate it he was always playing Elvis’ ‘Blue Christmas’ on the stereo. We’d fuss and argue ‘til we got it just the way we wanted it.

Dad passed away a few years ago and I miss him terribly. Christmas hasn’t been the same since. After he passed away I couldn’t go back to the house for Christmas with all of those memories of Dad, so we started renting a big house in Guntersville; we take the whole family there, play games, eat, and let the kids play together.”

Rhonda Miller

“My favorite Christmas is when I was about 7 years old. My parents bought me a 3-foot doll. If you held her hand and made her, she would walk along with you. I’ll never forget the day I opened her. I thought that was the best gift in the whole world. We were used to getting just apples, oranges, or just very small toys, but that was a huge doll. Momma and Daddy really sacrificed to get that for me. I named her Kathy. She had long, curly, blond hair. That was a great Christmas.