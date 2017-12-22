Christmas Piano Recital 2017

A number of the piano students of Mrs. Bonita Wilborn came together on Saturday, December 9th to perform in the 2017 Christmas Piano Recital. Each student played a Christmas song selected especially for them according to their individual skill level.

Once again Bonita Wilborn partnered with Toys For Tots and many of the piano students brought a gift to the recital to be donated to Toys For Tots. A Tots For Tots representative, Mrs. Dobbs, was on hand to accept the gifts for Toys For Tots.

Six students were honored at the recital for completing 100 consecutive days of practice. They each received a trophy and other gifts. Those six students, along with many others, made a commitment early in the school year to practice more diligently than they had in the past and their practice has certainly paid off. The six students who have completed the “100 Consecutive Days of Practice” program were: Mallie Williams, Haliegh Chapman, Kimber Powell, Kayley Wilkerson, Gavin Jones, and Jayden Dobbs.