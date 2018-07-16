Mountain Valley News

By Bonita Wilborn

Run for the Fallen, is one of the most comprehensive tributes, to members of the United States military who have fallen in the service of their country, that has ever been compiled. The run blazes a tribute trail across our nation spanning 6,000 miles, 19 states, and 5 months. During the course of the event, the runners stop at preset intervals for a mini tribute, where the name of a fallen hero is read aloud and recognized for his/her service. The run began on Saturday, April 7 in Irwin, California and will conclude on Sunday, August 5, at the Arlington National Cemetery, in Washington D.C.

Every year since its inception in 2008, runners from around the world have joined Run for the Fallen in remembering our service men and women who have passed away while in the service of their country. Collectively, over 50,000 participants have run more than 200,000 miles, across 26 different states, in remembrance of those heroes. These efforts have given the opportunity to recognize nearly 20,000 fallen service members.

On Monday, July 9, 2018 between 9:00am and 10:00am, Run For The Fallen made its way, through Rainsville, with a number of local citizens joining them for a few miles. Scott Kirk was one of those local citizens that chose to participate in this year’s run. Kirk joined the run for a total of three miles.

“When I first found out what the cause was, being the Fourth of July season, and just the season in general, I felt like it was a way to respect the fallen heroes of our country, who’ve allowed us to live in such a great hometown like Rainsville. I thought the least I could do was get out and run a few miles in their honor,” Kirk explained.

Along the path of those three miles, citizens from Rainsville were standing on the roadside paying tribute in their own way and cheering on the runners. Plainview’s football team was among the spectators supporting the run.

“I’m not a marathon runner,” Kirk added, “but I run three or four miles two to three times a week. I like to run 5Ks from time to time. I run mostly just to run off stress and try to stay in shape. It’s enjoyable.”

According to Kirk, while he was participating in the run he was told that there was one runner in the group that has stayed with the Run since it left California. I’m sure you’ll agree that is the definition of dedication.

“I told a gentleman I was running with, that this is the best run I’ve ever participated in,” Kirk concluded. “How many times do you get to run through your hometown and see people on the street, and for the cause we were running for? It’s the best running event I’ve ever been a part of.”