By Bonita Wilborn

Scottsboro’s BB Comer Bridge, that once gave DeKalb County travelers passage over the Tennessee River was demolished in 2016 after a wider, taller, more modern bridge took its place. Although the BB Comer Bridge was a historic bridge that had been an icon for the people in Scottsboro since it was built in the 1930s, safety concerns made its removal necessary.

Even though efforts were made to save the BB Comer Bridge as a walking bridge or at least to save portions of it to be used as an overlook deck, only one substantial piece of the historical bridge remained following the demolition process. When the remnant was discovered, rusting away in a field, efforts were made to save it and make a monument so that the people of Scottsboro could have a way of remembering the BB Comer Bridge that had been so much a part of their city.

So, in 2017, the city graciously donated the massive hunk of steel to Scottsboro High School for the purpose of having a monument created from it to commemorate the BB Comer Bridge. The assistance of artist, Glenn Dasher was enlisted to plan and create the sculpture. Now, after a year of planning and nine months of work, Dasher will soon be adding the finishing touches to the piece of the bridge, which is now standing on the campus of Scottsboro High School, as a brand new sculpture.

Dasher began cutting the bridge up in September 2017, moved to a steel company in January 2018 to complete some of the work there, and installed the monument on site in late May 2018.

According to Dasher, he is pleased with the sculpture and excited to have been given the opportunity to provide the citizens of Scottsboro with a monument of the iconic figure that was taken from them two years ago. “The city was so nice to trust this sort of sacred piece of that old bridge with me,” Dasher said.

Dasher’s vision was for the sculpture to act as a memorial from the inside out. It is designed so that visitors can walk inside and reminisce about the history of the bridge as well as the purpose it served.

Now that it’s almost done, Dasher commented, “I’m looking forward to riding by it on my way to Chattanooga or even just coming to Scottsboro, to look over there and see it.” The monument should be completed by the time Scottsboro students return to school in August.