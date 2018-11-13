Cornerstone Beta Club Honored

By Sherri Blevins

Senator Steve Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter presented Cornerstone’s Senior Beta Club with a check for $3,000.00 and with some thrilling information. The Senior Beta Club, who won the National Beta Club Talent Competition over thirty other schools this past summer, was informed that resolutions have been placed in the Alabama House of Representatives and the Alabama State Senate to honor the club for its hard work, perseverance and dedication. Livingston and Ledbetter made their presentation to the group at their annual Beta Induction on Friday, November 2,2018 .

The students and Beta Club leaders were very excited and honored by the news of the resolution and thankful for the donation to their club.